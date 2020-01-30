Documents: Doctor's property seized for money earned during "drug trafficking"

Federal court documents show an Oneida doctor whose clinic burned to the ground early Thursday morning is accused of prescribing nearly five million dosages of controlled substances over the course of eight years.

David Bruce Coffey, MD is listed in federal documents as the operator of Coffey Family Medical Clinic, P.C. with his sons, Brandon and David Alex Coffey. A review of Tennessee Department of Health records show both Brandon Coffey and David Alex Coffey have current medical licenses. Further review of public records show David Bruce Coffey with a current medical license.

A review of Tennessee's business license database shows Coffey Family Medical Clinic, P.C. listed as an old name for Advanced Spine and Pain, P.C.

A verified complaint for forfeitures filed by the U.S. District Court in London, Kentucky shows more than $1 million was seized from several of Coffey and his businesses' checking accounts.

That includes nearly $40,000 taken from the pharmacy adjacent to the clinic, Mark's Family Pharmacy, owned by both Coffey and Mark Byrd, according to federal court documents.

Also on the list of items seized were two Mercedes-Benz cars and about $50,000 in cash.

The filing said the properties were subject to forfeiture because they "represent proceeds of drug trafficking and/or were used to facilitate drug trafficking" and "represent proceeds of money laundering and/or were involved in money laundering offenses ..."

According to the document, investigators found evidence that David Coffey facilitated the distribution of controlled substances to drug traffickers operating in southeastern Kentucky.

Investigators said they believe Coffey to be responsible for controlled substances being prescribed illegitimately to Kentucky and Tennessee patients.

Coffey allegedly provided pre-signed prescriptions for controlled substances to patients. According to the filing, "If the staff ran out of pre-signed prescriptions, a staff member would take blank prescriptions to Coffey at his farm, where staff members observed him signing the prescriptions."

The documents state Bruce Coffey gave specific instructions to his employees in case the DEA ever came to the office when he wasn't there so that he could sneak in the back door.

Undercover investigators said they conducted about ten undercover operations at the clinic where they observed more than 100 vehicles in the parking lot and patients waiting for as long as six hours and hand-to-hand drug transactions.

An undercover TBI agent visited the clinic and reportedly overheard a discussion about what to say to the doctor to receive a prescription. After being seen by the physicians assistant at the clinic, the agent said he did not receive a physical exam and was told that the clinic has to do other forms of medicine so they do not look like a "pill mill," then he wrote a prescription for multiple doses of opioid pills.

On another visit, the undercover agent reported waiting for seven hours, then was seen by Brandon Coffey for approximately 50 seconds and was given a prescription for hydrocodone.

Between 2013 and 2017, Mark's Family Pharmacy ordered approximately 1,632,400 dosages of oxycodone. According to records, 43% of those prescriptions were written by Coffey. During 2016, court documents state Mark's Family Pharmacy's oxycodone distribution was "almost three times the state average, and four times the national average" when comparing to Automated Reports and Consolidated Ordering System (ARCOS), a report compiled by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Financial records in court documents show that Coffey received more than $1.2 million from Mark's Pharmacy between 2012 and 2017. In addition, Mark's Family Pharmacy is the co-beneficiary of a $750,000 life-insurance policy on Coffey.

The filing concludes that "Bruce Coffey, Brandon Coffey and other practitioners at CFMC have engaged in large-scale diversion of controlled substances by issuing prescriptions outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose, as well as laundered the proceeds of that drug trafficking."

WVLT News reported on a drug raid at Coffey Family Medical Clinic in 2018.

Coffey was found guilty in January 2017 of unprofessional, dishonorable or unethical conduct. His license was reprimanded and he had to pay a civil penalty of $500, plus any other associated costs in the case not to exceed $1,000.

