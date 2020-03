Nearly 70% of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee were in people who were in the 18-49 age range, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The complete age distribution is as follows:

Unknown: 1

0-4: 0

5-17: 1

18-49: 67

50-64: 19

65+

Total*: 98

*Numbers within tables may not add up to total confirmed number of cases due to reporting delays and/or missing data.

