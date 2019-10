Nearly 8,000 people were without power just before 5 p.m. Thursday after a wave of strong storms swept through the area.

The areas most affected include Seymour, Maynardville, Halls and East Knoxville and South Knoxville, according to the outage map.

You can follow the latest updates and find an estimated power restored time for your area by checking KUB's live outage map here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.