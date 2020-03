The Tennessee Aquarium announced it will livestream the penguin exhibit for those looking for a virtual escape.

The aquarium's gentoo and macaroni penguins are busy birds. People can now watch their playful antics through the aquarium's live penguin rock camera.

The penguins recently returned to their exhibit after spring cleaning in preparation for nesting season.

Click here to check out the penguin live camera.

