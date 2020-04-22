Need for plasma donations growing in Knoxville

As many cities are on stay-at-home orders, there is a growing need for more people to support programs that are critical for sustaining others.

CSL Plasma is looking for plasma donors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donors that are in good health as described by CDC guidelines are welcomed to donate. Approved donors will receive compensation for their time while providing plasma that will ensure that the patient population with rare and serious diseases can live stronger, healthy lives.

New donors can earn up to $400 per month. The collection process takes an estimated 90 minutes. New donors are required to provide the following:

-A valid Government-issued identification (Example: Driver's license, -Military ID, etc.)

-Proof of social security number (Example: Social Security Card)

-Proof of local residency (Example: Piece of mail postmarked in the past 30 days, current lease, utility bill, etc.)

“For donors and potential donors who are concerned, CSL Plasma is following the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and have implemented responsive protocols on hygiene, such as more frequent sanitizing, increased social distancing and enhanced personal hygiene practices in all our centers. We have also introduced additional screening questions for donors to help identify people who may be at risk of infection,” said Robert Mitchell, Director of Communications for CSL Plasma. “In addition, plasma collection centers including their works and donors are recognized by the federal government as ‘Essential Critical Infrastructure’ during the COVID-19 Response, so we encourage all healthy donors to help support the need of patients in need.”

