Need tips for holiday decorating? Knoxville professional offers help

While some people may have decorating for the holidays down to a fine-tuned exercise, some have no idea where to start.

For those of use who don't have the crafting gene, WVLT News has got you covered. We spoke to Christmas Decor of Knoxville. They bring all the decorations you need to your home or business and set it up for you.

Wendell Redmond, the owner, has had the company for more than 15 years, and they have more than 200 clients.

But if you don't want a professional decorator or can't afford one, Redmond gave some tips on turning your home into a winter wonderland.

Tips

If you're doing the decorating yourself, Redmond said to make sure your secure all of your lighting and fixtures.

To get an overall holiday look and feel, Redmond said you shouldn't limit your holiday display to one area or one room of your house or yard.

Color is hot this year, he said, as is moving lights.

