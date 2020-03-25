Neighborhood flourishes through small acts of kindness

Neighbors help one another through little acts of kindness.

(WVLT)

A woman who lives in Fox Creek in West Knoxville said the Facebook group is extremely active.

People check in on each other and think of new craft and educational activity ideas.

Teddy bears placed in windows and cards for nursing homes were just a few some neighbors thought to try to keep positivity strong.

"It's been really nice to have that base to rely on, especially if you don't have other family here," said Kim Simpson, a Fox Creek subdivision resident.

People have also shared places that are open and things to do inside their homes.

