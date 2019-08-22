Netflix orders show featuring Tennessee organizers

Two Nashville women are at the center of a newly ordered Netflix show, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

The show features bestselling authors Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin giving individuals and families organizational makeovers.

Each of the show's eight episodes will last an hour long and be about two organizational projects.

Do you know any Nashvillians that need help? The series is looking to cast some locals who need help organizing a room in their home.

To apply or nominate someone, click here.

