Netflix picks up nearly 16 million subscribers amid pandemic

Netflix said it picked up 16 million new subscribers in the first three months of 2020.

According to CBS News, the streaming giant more than doubled its predicted quarterly growth in January.

"Netflix is and will continue to be the media company least impacted by COVID-19. Their business is a near perfect fit to a population that is suddenly housebound," eMarketer forecasting analyst Eric Haggstrom said in a note.

The company is well-positioned to ride out the broader slowdown, he said, because "a significant chunk of consumer entertainment budgets have been opened up from the closures of movie theaters, sporting events, restaurants and bars."

The company closed March with nearly 183 million worldwide subscribers, a 23% increase from the same time last year. It earned $709 million in the first quarter, nearly tripling from last year.

But Netflix warned investors the surge was time-limited, and it expected subscriber growth to drop back down to pre-quarantine levels once stay-at-home restrictions were loosened.

