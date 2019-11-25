Netflix posts Dolly Parton "life advice" video

Who doesn't want a pep talk from country star and America's darling Dolly Parton?

Thanks to Netflix, anyone can get uplifted by Parton. On Monday, Netflix posted a "Life Advice" video with Parton.

"You are enough," Parton said. "And anyone who tells you otherwise isn't worth your time. The video dropped days after Parton's series on the streaming service, Heartstrings, debuted.

Some of Parton's advice? "Other people didn't always believe in me, and in those times I had to believe in myself." She added that "nothing's better than proving people wrong."

The country music star advised people to "make a list of the things you love about yourself."

"If you tell yourself enough nice things, eventually, you'll believe them too," she said.

Watch the full video below:

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.