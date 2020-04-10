Netflix to bring back one more episode for its show 'Tiger King'

Netflix has officially announced that they will be bringing back their show "Tiger King" for one more episode, set to air on Easter Sunday.

Comedian Joel McHale will host the after-show style of episode.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

Mchale said he got the chance to interview John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe who are all on the show.

It will air on Netflix Sunday, April 12.

