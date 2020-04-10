Netflix to bring back one more episode for its show 'Tiger King'

File Image. / Source: (Netflix via MGN)
By  | 
Posted:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) Netflix has officially announced that they will be bringing back their show "Tiger King" for one more episode, set to air on Easter Sunday.

Comedian Joel McHale will host the after-show style of episode.

Mchale said he got the chance to interview John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe who are all on the show.

It will air on Netflix Sunday, April 12.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

 