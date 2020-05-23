Netflix to start cancelling memberships of inactive users

Netflix officials said the streaming service will start asking inactive users if they want to keep their membership. If you don't want the service, or you don't respond to the prompt, the company will reportedly cancel your membership.

WDEF reported that Netflix officials say this is an effort to prevent people from paying for a service they don't use. The service is expected to start sending out emails or in-app notifications next week.

Netflix has one of its strongest quarters ever, as its number of subscribers surged during the pandemic, as more people 'stayed home and chilled'.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WDEF. All rights reserved.