New all star game to showcase area's top high school talent

A new all-star game has been proposed by Mark Packer and

our friends with Rivalry Thursday football.

Coaches from all across East Tennessee gathered Tuesday morning in Knoxville to hash out the plan for the new Rivalry Showcase.

The showcase would feature Knox County players versus the rest of EastTennessee, with each school from each classification in our area

receiving spots for their players.

It's a game and idea well-received by area coaches like Fulton Rob Black who says, "It's exciting to think about because you've got kind of a local event that gives you a chance to showcase some of the

better players in our area and there's a lot of them in this area."

The winningest coach in Tennessee high school football history also likes the idea.

"I think they've got it organized a little bit right now and there's a lot of things that gotta be worked out, but the bottom line is it's a great thing for all the football players around in this area," Alcoa's Gary Rankin said.

The game will not replace the annual East-West all-star game, The new Rivalry showcase is set to take place December 12th with Alcoa being the first host school for the event.

All senior band members from across East Tennessee will be invited to form one big band, which would include nearly 600 kids. They band would perform the National Anthem and a halftime show.

The inaugural event, which should draw several thousand fans will be broadcast by your Varsity All Access Station,WVLT-TV.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.