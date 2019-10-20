New Emmett Till marker dedicated to replace vandalized sign

A new bulletproof memorial to Emmett Till was dedicated Saturday in Mississippi after previous historical markers were repeatedly vandalized.

The brutal slaying of the 14-year-old black teenager helped spur the civil rights movement more than 60 years ago. The 14-year-old African American teen was kidnapped, beaten and killed in 1955, hours after he was accused of whistling at a white woman.

His body was found in a river days later. An all-white jury in Mississippi acquitted two white men of murder charges. Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, said the new marker was dedicated Saturday.

