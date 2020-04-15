New Harvest Farmer's Market announces opening date with new safety measures

Officials announced an opening date for the New Harvest Farmer's Market in East Knoxville.

Starting Thursday, April 23 the market will open with new safety measures to help shoppers and vendors stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New safety measures include:

• Market signage and chalk marks in front of vendor booths will be posted to remind customers to practice social distancing—maintaining a space of six feet from each other.

• Market staff will temporarily redesign booth locations—increasing space between vendors to 10 feet—to limit contact while still allowing purchases.

• Market staff and vendors will wear masks and use disposable gloves and sanitize all common, high-touch surfaces frequently.

• Vendors are encouraged to designate specific staff to handle money and products, respectively, when possible. Vendors handling money should not touch food products until they have washed their hands according to CDC guidelines.

• Hand sanitizer stations will be made available throughout the market as well as a portable handwashing station.

• All product sampling will be suspended.

• No tablecloths will be used.

• Customers will only order verbally and vendors will bag their purchases.

• Customers are encouraged to pay using Venmo or other similar non-contact payment applications and to place pre-orders with individual vendors.

• Curbside delivery of pre-orders will be available by calling 865-805-8687, ext. 1 upon arrival.

The New Harvest Farmers’ Market runs from 3 to 6 p.m. each Thursday through September.

