"No corona parties:" New Jersey governor blasts COVID-19 gathering

A New Jersey man was charged after allegedly throwing a "corona party" at his apartment with nearly 50 people in attendance, CBS News reported.

Governor Phil Murphy called the party "stupid" and said he was ready to "name" and "shame" anyone who throws another one.

CBS reported that police in Ewing Township were called to an apartment around 1 a.m. Saturday after an anonymous tip. Officers said they found 47 people in a 550-square-foot, one bedroom apartment.

Police said there was alcohol, the smell of marijuana and a DJ with speakers. Police sent the partygoers home

The apartment's renter, identified as 47-year-old Wade Jackson, told police he was throwing a "corona party." CBS said he was issued one summons for violating an emergency act and one for obstructing the law.

Governor Murphy issued an executive order on March 21 that banned social gatherings and urged New Jersey residents to stay at least six feet apart from each other, to help stop the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

On Twitter, Murphy blasted the man behind the party.

"Last night, Ewing Township Police broke up a party with 47 people — including a DJ — crammed into a 550-square foot apartment. The organizer was charged, as they should have been and deserved to be," the governor wrote. "This is not a game. Stay home. Be smart."

Hours later, he circled back with another tweet.

"Can't believe I have to say this at all, let alone for the second time. But here we are. NO CORONA PARTIES. They're illegal, dangerous, and stupid," Murphy said. "We will crash your party. You will pay a big fine. And we will name & shame you until EVERYONE gets this message into their heads."

