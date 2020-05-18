NJ man donates iPads for elderly to connect with family

A New Jersey man is donating iPads to elderly people so they can virtually connect with family members during the pandemic.

CBS reported that John Lynch of Wildwood Crest, New Jersey started a program called "Operation Connection: The iPad Project" to help provide older people with iPads so they can connect with their relatives during social distancing.

Lynch reportedly started the program after losing his own father. Lynch said he had to say his final goodbyes to his father via FaceTime due to lock down restrictions at his father's memory care facility in Atlanta. After learning some nurses used their personal cell phones to help connect the patients with family, Lynch was inspired to help others in his situation.

More than 60 iPads have been collected for The iPad Project through Lynch's "Lunch with Lynch Foundation," focused on learning experiences for children and assisting families with life threatening illnesses, a spokesperson told CBS News.

Katie Hinchey, whose grandmother was a recipient of one of the donated iPads, said she is grateful for Lunch. "When grandmother was taken by ambulance, they took nothing with her. No phone. No list of numbers. No pigeon to carry messages. So, when I called her room this morning and the nurse asked if we could FaceTime – all my fears disappeared," Hinchey said.

Lynch had been using FaceTime to connect with his father for two years- way before the pandemic. He said he knows how important technology can be to helping separated families connect.

"In the memory of my father, Hugh Lynch, I want to help people in the hospitals communicate with their family members," he said.

