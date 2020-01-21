New Knoxville music festival to feature The Dirty Guv'nahs

A new music festival called Southern Skies is coming to World's Fair Park.

The one-day event will be headlined by The Dirty Guv'nahs on May 16.

Six other artists will also play at the event including Ben Rector, Elenowen, Sawyer, Electric Darling, Carly Bannister, and one more surprise guest officials say will be announced soon.

“We’ve been dreaming up a festival event in our hometown of Knoxville for nearly a decade. This is the city that gave us a shot and supported our rock & roll dreams. Fourteen years later, we’re still at it. We’re still writing new songs and dreaming about how to bring people together for good through music,” says Guv’s frontman, James Trimble. “It is an absolute honor to work with Dogwood Arts as we officially launch Southern Skies Music Festival as an event that we intend to grow together for many years to come. We love their mission, creativity, and our shared authentic love for Knoxville. Can’t wait to see where this goes!”

Tickets go on sale January 24. Prices start at $40 and go up to $125.

“Dogwood Arts is proud to introduce this one-day celebration of music, art, and community and invite everyone to experience Southern Skies in its inaugural year,” says Sherry Jenkins, Executive Director of Dogwood Arts.

Learn more on the Southern Skies Website.

