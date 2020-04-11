New Market Volunteer Fire Department hosts drive-by Easter hunt

New Market Volunteer Fire Department typically hosts an Easter hunt and parade every year, but this year they had to make a few changes due to the coronavirus.

New Market Volunteer Fire Department hosted a drive-by Easter hunt for families and children to enjoy. / Source: (WVLT)

On Saturday, firefighters passed out candy to those who drove by.

“These kids that come out here are happy. They're smiling and clapping they're hands and everyone just says thank you. They're enjoying the Easter Bunny and Sparky.” said Sammy Solomon, New Market Volunteer Fire Chief.

Rocky Valley Baptist Church and the Family Dollar in New Market donated the candy for families and little ones to enjoy.

