New Mexico Junior College plan eyes 4-year degree under $10K

Some eastern New Mexico students may be able to earn a college degree for under $10,000, under a proposal by New Mexico Junior College.

The school has unveiled more details of its College FasTTrak program that would seek help Lea County students graduate within three years and spend time at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, the Hobbs News-Sun reports .

The proposal comes as schools officials have worked to improve a system for high school students to receive dual credit that can be used at the junior college and then transferred to Texas Tech.

"We want the student to look at three years of college at less than $10,000 tuition, and right now, with Tech, that's what we got," said Larry Sanderson, New Mexico Junior College Vice vice president of instruction. "The best deal they have is for a person with a 3.5 (grade point average) (to pay) $1,750 (in tuition) a semester."

Sanderson introduced the revamped duel credit system to the school's board at its meeting last week.

Under the proposal, eastern New Mexico high schools will offer approved courses to students giving them the dual credit opportunity. The objective is to help students move seamlessly from high school to the junior college or to another college FasTTrak partner with minimal effort and no loss of accumulated college credit.

During this time students will begin to build a formal degree plan.

"I think the number one thing is it's great for the students because it opens their eyes to their degree plans," said TJ Parks, Hobbs Municipal Schools superintendent. "Typically, when students sign up for dual credit, they are looking at getting college credit, but the real thing they're looking at is graduating from high school. I think the FasTTrak will open their eyes."

