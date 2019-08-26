New Mexico high school to build 'tiny houses'

A western New Mexico high school is making plans to become a tiny house factory to build affordable housing in a city near the Navajo Nation.

The Gallup Independent reports that Hiroshi Miyamura High School in Gallup will begin a program to teach students about building tiny homes and the business behind them.

Principal Jack McFarland says the program will provide real results and hands-on learning for students. He says the goal is to build around two tiny houses a year.

The tiny houses will be sold at auction at the end of the year to help recoup the costs of the project and help plan for the following school year

