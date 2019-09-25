Oak Ridge debuts new senior center

The doors of the new Oak Ridge Senior Center are set to open on Thursday, September 26. The $2.68 million facility is the first all-new public gathering space dedicated just for seniors in the history of Oak Ridge. It's located at 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike, next to A.K. Bissell Park.

"It's gonna be nice," said Janice Sanders, who said her late father, Bob Baker, would have enjoyed seeing the new center. She said he started a woodcarving group at a past Senior Center location.

Originally, seniors in Oak Ridge gathered at the historic Wildcat Den building, which is now known as the Midtown Community Center. They later shared space with county offices at an old school building on Emory Valley Road. Then for the past three years, seniors have used space in the city's civic center building.

City Manager Mark Watson said about ten years ago, the city made a promise that it would eventually build the new facility. Many questions and much debate followed that promised. "There was a lot of desire to build a center," said Watson. "Frankly, we could not reach a conclusion as to where it should, how big it should be, where it should be built."

Sanders said she is looking forward to continuing a tradition of playing bingo with friends at the new facility. "There's three of us that graduated '65 from Oak Ridge and we always play bingo."

Senior Center Manager Linda McGhee said the social aspect is very important for residents. "Seniors need to have a place that they want to come to to get out, to not be isolated."

More than one in four residents in Oak Ridge is over 60 years old, per the last U.S. Census. The center is for people age 50 and up, with proof of age. They may bring a guest who is younger.

