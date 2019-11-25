New REI to open in Pigeon Forge

REI Co-op said they are planning to open a new store in Pigeon Forge.

The new store will be located at 2655 Teaster Lane and is expected to open in Spring 2020.

“When exploring the Great Smoky Mountains, one of the best places to start is Pigeon Forge,” said Gail Kirkland, REI regional director for the south. “From hiking to backpacking to mountain biking, our goal is to connect our members to the activities they love and the ones they are eager to try.”

The store offers a variety of outdoor gear and apparel.

