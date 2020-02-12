Proposed Tenn. bill removes need for cosmetology license to perform work

Tennessee lawmakers introduced two bills that would allow cosmetology to be practiced in the state without a license as long as customers are aware.

Knoxville Representative Martin Daniel and Senator Janice Bowling introduced SB1914 and HB1945 on Jan. 28.

According to the bills, a person may perform cosmetology without a license if the customer is aware that the person is not licensed and waives claims against them.

SB1914 states both the customer and the person performing the work must both have a written agreement that acknowledges the person is unlicensed. The customer must also state they waive their rights in the agreement.

According to HB1945, performing work as a cosmetologist would not require a license as long as both parties have entered the same written agreement.

Both bills state liability action can only be sought by a customer if the person performing the work acted in a malicious way or with intent to harm.

The agreement between each party must be written before any work can be done.

