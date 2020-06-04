New Tenn. unemployment claims continue to decrease

New unemployment claims continued to drop in Tennessee for the eighth consecutive week.

Continued claims also dropped, signifying that more Tennesseeans are no longer in need of the benefits.

The highest week of new claims so far was during the week ending April 4 with 116,141 claims. The most recent report for the week ending May 30 saw just 22,784 new claims.

302,260 Tennesseeans filed to continue receiving benefits on the latest report.

Week Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims

10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16.342

11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098

12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570

13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438

14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910

15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053

16 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543

17 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571

18 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095

19 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487

20 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126

21 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260

New Claims Since March 15 581,405

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.