New Tennessee bill could protect drivers from red light camera tickets

After a Tennessee lawmaker went viral for burning his red light camera ticket, he introduced a bill that aims to protect thousands of Tennessee drivers from citations.

Representative Andy Holt of Dresden posted the video to Facebook of himself setting fire to the citation back in 2016, according to WMC5 News.

His newest proposed bill would ban citations being issued based on photos from unmanned traffic cameras.

Holt filed the bill on Thursday. Previous versions of the bill have failed in the past.

