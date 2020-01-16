New Tennessee bill proposes charging porch pirates with theft

The Tennessee General Assembly has proposed a bill that would result in porch pirates and other mail thieves with theft.

File Image. / Source: (RING)

Senator Katrina Robinson and Representative Antonio Parkinson are the sponsors of Bill SB 1617/ HB 1625.

"A person commits mail theft if the person intentionally obtains mail from another person's mailbox or premises without the consent of the addressee and with the intent to deprive that addressee of the mail," according to the bill."

Those charged with three or more pieces of mail stolen will face no less than a Class E felony.

