Which New Year food traditions bring good luck?

Some people are avoiding the crowds and staying home for the holidays--cooking meals of good luck or just plain tradition.

"On New Years Day, my standards are: some type of greens, either collard greens or mustard greens and hog jowl fried, corn bread, black eyed peas," said Sarah Fowler.

They choose foods believed to bring good luck and a prosperous new year.

"Green brings money," laughed Fowler.

Others don't buy into it.

"My wife likes black eyed peas, but there's one problem with that and they taste terrible," said Mark Cunningham.

Even more are sticking to the adult beverages.

"Trying to get some groceries--champagne and beer," said Keaton Wingate.

Parties for some, just another night for others.

"I hope to get to bed early--a good reasonable hour like 9:30. I've got two young kids so staying up and watching the ball drop isn't quite as fun as it used to be," said Cunningham.

But one message for all: "Have a blessed new year; love the people you love with all your hearts," said Fowler.

