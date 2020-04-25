New York 'brew dogs' spreading joy during pandemic

Two New York dogs are delivering beer and smiles to community members.

Buddy and Barley known as the 'Brew Dogs' have been delivering beer to residents in Huntington during New York's stay at home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

"They have been requested on many cases, and we are making it well known that they can deliver beer to your house," said Karen Heuwetter, the dogs' owner.

Karen and her husband Mark own Six Harbors Brewing Company in Long Island. The couple is making adjustments to keep beer sales going while their brewery is closed to customers. Buddy and Barley are one of the biggest changes to the way the couple sells beer.

"When they go out and make people smile, I think people really like that. In fact, people need that these days, so when they put a smile on people's faces they're doing their job — which, by nature, is easy for them," Karen said.

Karen also added that the brew dogs are a way to help her and her husband to follow social distancing guidelines while delivering beer.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBS. All rights reserved.