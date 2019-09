New York City is considering a ban on chocolate milk in schools, according to a report from the New York Post.

Officials list health concerns such as sugar content as the reason for the ban.

“The thinking is that these kids are already getting too much sugar, why are they getting it in their milk?’’ one DOE source told NYP, adding that higher-ups “are discussing what to do and how to do it.’’

What are your thoughts on the idea?

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.