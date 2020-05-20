New York doctor dies from COVID-19 after delaying retirement to help

A New York City doctor died from COVID-19 after he delayed his retirement plans to help fight on the front lines during the pandemic.

CBS News reported 62-year-old Dr. James Mahoney continued working past his retirement date to care for COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit at King's County Hospital and SUNY Downstate. Mahoney died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The doctor was known by his colleagues for his dedication to patient care. He worked on the front lines at the under-funded institution that serves a predominantly poor, black community, The New York Times reported.

Many physicians near his age stopped seeing patients out of concern that age or health issues would put them at a greater risk. But Mahoney refused to leave, according to his brother Dr. Melvin Mahoney, who told the Times: "He worked on the front lines to the end."

Mahoney's boss Dr. Robert F. Foronjy also pointed out that the doctor never hesitated to help patients while on the frontlines during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the AIDS epidemic.

"There were people who were really reluctant to go into the rooms, and you could understand why," Foronjy told the Times. "He saw another human being in need, and he didn't hesitate to help."

He was known as a giant in the field of medicine, but also a gentleman who treated the janitors as well as he treated the CEOs, CBS New York reported.

Mahoney joined the hospital's teaching college as a student in 1982 and never left. He eventually became a pulmonary and critical care physician and a professor at the same teaching of college.

In his final days, he came down with a fever the second week of April but continued consulting with patients while isolating at home. Mahoney began to have difficulty breathing and could barely walk when he was admitted to the hospital on April 20. He died on April 27.

