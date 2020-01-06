New York governor helps rescue man after accident

Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped in to rescue a man in a car accident on Monday.

Gov. Cuomo rescues man after car accident. (Credit: CNN)

According to his office, Cuomo was on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway headed to the airport when he came upon a large van on its side.

Cuomo and his entourage stopped to offer assistance while state police cut the man out of his seatbelt.

In the video, you see Cuomo and two other people pull the man out of the vehicle to safety.

