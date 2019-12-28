New York man arrested for sexually abusing a goat, authorities say

A man in upstate New York is facing charges after police say he sexually abused a goat.

According to Oswego County Sheriff's Department, John H. Tibbles of Richland was charged Monday, Dec. 23 with sexual misconduct following a complaint.

The complaint alleging Tibbles came into sexual contact with the goat was filed in Richland, which is about 40 miles north of Syracuse.

According to CBS-affiliate WRGB, the 20-year-old is still in custody at the Oswego County Jail on a $5,000 bail bond.

Tibbles is due in court to answer the goat abuse charge in January 2020.

