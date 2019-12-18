New app calls 911 with help of 'safe word'

A new safety app is making it easier to call 911, but it's raising concerns among officials.

WMBF reported that "UrSafe" launched in Apple and Android app stores last week. It's a hands-free, voice-activated personal safety app. The app developers said it can help users in dangerous situations.

According to WMBF, a user records a safe word. When the user uses the safe word in the presence of the phone, the app will automatically call 911, share the person's name and GPS location with dispatch, and it will automatically record the incident and store the video in the phone.

The director of a South Carolina 911 center in Horry County, Renee Hardwick, questioned the efficiency of the app and brought up some concerns.

“I’m thinking from a management point of view how it would impact our operations. So, if your code word was red and somebody around you says red, what if it picks that up and it opens up your phone? Now you’ve called 911. We’re a very busy 911 center and we don’t need misdials. We already get those misdials - phone in the pocket or hitting it or whatever - and we don’t need that because we’re going to have to try to find you find out if everything’s okay,” said Hardwick.

