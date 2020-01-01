New app lets you clone your voice for voice-to-text

A new tool lets you skip voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant and instead lets you clone your own voice.

Gulf News reported that "My Car, My Voice" is a new tool built into Cerence, a voice software that powers many vehicle brands such as Toyota and GM.

You can use it to clone your voice, which can then read text from your mobile device out loud.

Gulf News reported that, to use the tool, you need to speak a series of sentences into the Cerence app. That process creates a voice clone.

The app is only built for the voice assistant built into vehicles.

