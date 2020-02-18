New bill aims to require Tennessee state parks to offer internet to visitors

Tennessee state parks could soon offer internet serviceS to all visitors if a proposed bill is passed.

Senator Raumesh Akbari and Representative Barbara Ward Cooper introduced SB2803, HB2605 on Feb. 6.

The proposed bill aims to require the department of environment and conservation to make broadband internet service available to visitors at all state parks.

In areas where the Department of Environment and Conservation determines providing internet is not technologically feasible, an area will be designated to make internet access available to visitors.

If passed, the bill will take effect on July 1, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

