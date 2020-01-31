New bill in SC would require domestic abusers to wear GPS monitor

A new South Carolina bill was proposed that would require domestic abusers awaiting trial to wear a GPS tracking monitor.

Bill H3708 would allow a judge to order someone accused of domestic violence to wear a monitor. The GPS tracker will also alert victims if their alleged attacker is within a certain distance.

"They would receive a text message from a monitor that the X number of feet which has designated by the judge has been violated," said Rep. William Bailey (R-Horry County), one of the bill's sponsors. "It would say you need to seek safety or call your local police department."

Officials say the cost for the device would be around $240 a month. Bailey explains that the cost is much lower than what other courts charge for bonds.

The bill explains that suspects would be responsible for the payment and that judges can decide to issue the monitors instead of a cash bond.

"This could be a very vital tool to protect victims from the point of someone being arrested," Bailey said.

Tosha Connors, CEO of "My Sister's House", a shelter for victims of domestic violence and their children, says the bill raises a lot of questions for her.

"The amount of false positives that typically come from these kinds of devices is worrisome," Connors said. "What is the likeliness that police are actually responding, because of all the false positives?"

She also worried that this bill would create a "false sense of security" for domestic abuse survivors.

According to WCSC, the bill is currently in a judiciary sub-committee and lawmakers are working on changes.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WCSC. All rights reserved.