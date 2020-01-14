New bill requires Kentucky school resource officers to be armed

Kentucky lawmakers introduced a bill that would require school resource officers to carry guns.

If passed, the bill would amend legislation that passed last year that addressed school safety issues and laid the foundation for the hiring of school resource officers.

The bill would ensure all Kentucky schools have at least one armed school resource officer and one mental health counselor for every 250 students, according to WKYT.

Under the legislation, the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training would be ordered to create an active shooter training video.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WKYT. All rights reserved.

