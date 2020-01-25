New bill aims to prevent 'lunch shaming' in public schools

A new bill proposed by Tennessee lawmakers would prohibit public schools from identifying or stigmatizing students who can't pay for their meals.

The House Bill also referred to as the "Tennessee Anti-Lunch Shaming Act" 1589 filed by Representative John Ray Clemmons aims to keep schools in Tennessee from punishing students with lunch debt.

The bill said schools are not allowed to require students with lunch debt to do chores, miss school activities or graduation. Schools would also be required to communicate directly with student's parents or guardians about the debt.

