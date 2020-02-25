New businesses giving new life to North Knoxville

Incoming businesses are breathing new life into North Knoxville.

WVLT News spoke to Josh Moore, a local business owner, who said North Central Street looked pretty tragic when he opened his business, Lad and Lass Motorcycle Company, nearly three years ago.

Since then, however, he said shops and breweries have started popping up, giving the area some energy.

“We feel fortunate to have got in when we did,” said Moore.

A sign of what is popping? A new business--Axle Logistics. Owners moved their headquarters into an Old Ford dealership. Moore said it's a welcomed change. He said before, people were breaking windows and living in the building.

Axle is investing $13 million in the space. They said they'll be renovating it inside and out. Both the City of Knoxville and Knox County offered the company incentives to move to the location.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said Axle Logistics is an example of what she hopes to see across the city.

“This is what economic development looks like and how the city partners to grow businesses and jobs,” said Kincannon.

Axle said they plan to hire 50 people when they open and another 200 within the next five years. It's logistics Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said will keep college kids in the area.

“When we think about UT, one of the issues that we face is we have a lot of brainpower and then they leave. Companies like this ensure that brainpower stays here,” Jacobs.

The city hopes this new hub will encourage growth, bridging the downtown to North Knoxville.

