New coronavirus cases of unknown origin found on West Coast

Health officials in California, Oregon and Washington state worried about the novel coronavirus spreading through West Coast communities after confirming three patients were infected by unknown means.

A student in Washington is one of three patients with coronavirus infected by an unknown means. (Source: CNN)

Authorities say the patients - an older Northern California woman with chronic health conditions, a high school student in Everett, Washington, and an employee at a Portland, Oregon-area school - hadn’t recently traveled overseas or had any known close contact with a traveler or an infected person.

Earlier U.S. cases involved people who were evacuated from China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and American passengers from a cruise ship in Japan.

US postpones southeast Asian leaders’ meeting due to virus

The United States has postponed a meeting of leaders of southeast Asian nations that was set for Las Vegas in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus.

That’s according a senior Trump administration official. President Donald Trump had invited the leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations to meet in the U.S. after he skipped last year’s meeting in Thailand.

The official said the U.S. had consulted with its ASEAN partners before making the “difficult decision” to postpone the meeting.

The Philippine ambassador to Washington, said the White House notified the Philippines and other ASEAN member states’ embassies about the postponement Friday, citing the global concerns on the viral outbreak.

February 29, 2020 at 6:47 AM GMT - Updated February 29 at 7:42 AM

States to get test kits as White House amps up virus effort

Preparation for the coronavirus spreading around the world is speeding up.

Federal health officials want to get virus testing up and running in every state. And the Trump administration may invoke a 70-year-old law to guarantee a range of needed supplies.

Two days after the White House shifted gears from Trump’s initial assurances of minimal fallout to a mobilization under Vice President Mike Pence, the administration’s messaging still isn’t completely seamless.

The count of U.S. cases grew, with two more passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship testing positive and health officials in California, Oregon and Washington state confirming three patients had been infected by unknown means.

