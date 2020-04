A new date has been announced for the Masters Golf Tournament.

According to a statement released by Chairman Ridley, the Tournament will be held November 9-15, 2020.

"We have identified Nov 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. We hope the anticipation of staging the Tournament brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and those who love the game," said Ridley.

