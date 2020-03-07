New documentary follows child with autism who built the world's largest Lego Titanic

The boy who captured the world's attention after overcoming autism while building the world's largest Titanic out of legos now has a documentary telling his story.

Brynjar Karl Birgisson, who came to Pigeon Forge, is actually from Iceland. People from as far away as Florida came to hear his story.

After the boy decided to build the replica ship, he caught the eye of the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge who decided to put it on display.

The documentary will follow the boy's adventure as he navigates his reality with autism.

He has gotten praise from others on the autism spectrum who call him "an inspiration."

He says that brought him out of a fog where he didn't communicate to anyone - to now being able to have a conversation about anything from sports to politics.

"It just kind of evolved out of the Titanic. That's the namesake of the documentary. How the Titanic Became My Lifeboat," said, who some call, "Lego Boy."

Over two million have seen his replica at the Titanic Museum.

"We decided to do this because I came across some footage of Brynjar when he was diagnosed with Autism. Then and there I saw how far he had come," explained his mother.

