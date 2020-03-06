Who was the Zodiac Killer? Louisiana man claims the murderer was his father

FX is set to roll out a four-part docuseries on Friday, March 6 based on a best selling book about a Baton Rouge man claiming the Zodiac Killer is his father.

Gary Stewart believes that the killer is actually his biological father.

"The first three episodes of the series cover what readers of Stewart’s best-selling 2014 book already know: Stewart, adopted as an infant, is convinced his father, Earl Van Best Jr., is the Zodiac Killer," according to WAFB.

The Zodiac Killer is the self-given identity of an anonymous person who committed several murders in California in the '60s and '70s.

Stewart was 39 when his birth mother, Jude Gilford, first contacted him in 2002. When he asked about his father, his mother grew frustrated so he set out to investigate on his own, according to WAFB.

All four episodes of 'The Most Dangerous Animal of All' premiere Friday, March 6 at 8/7c on FX. The series will arrive on FX's channel on the Hulu platform the following day.

