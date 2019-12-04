Half of Cocke Co. kids not ready to start school, study says

Sitting in a Cocke County classroom will prove how much 4-year-olds like Houston really knows. He'll be in kindergarten next year and is better prepared than his peers.

Educators, community fight to "Save the Children" in East Tennessee.

Crystal Chambers works in the school system by way of "Save the Children." She said kids are behind before they even begin kindergarten.

"I saw some frustration in a kindergarten teacher's classroom and she was almost in tears. I said, 'what's wrong?' She said, 'how can I teach them algebra when they don't know numbers. So, she has to start from there when the curriculum states, we're starting somewhere else," Chambers said.

The international, non-profit tested students in the county and found half of four and five-year-olds can't count, read or hold a pencil.

"Kindergarten now is maybe what 1st grade, 2nd grade was in the past. And when they come not ready, they start off behind and, unfortunately, they never catch up," Chambers said.

The group is investing $400,000 as part of their Kindergarten Readiness program and partnering with local organizations to help turn the situation around.

Annette Burke quickly jumped on board. She's the executive director with Empower Cocke County and works with adults who've fallen on hard times.

"These adults have experienced things in their childhood that caused them to not be able to learn, so then they didn't do well in school, whether it be their parents were on drugs, or living in poverty, and it's like a cycle," Chambers said.

Together, these groups are pushing out resources like at-home worksheets, books, testing and after school programs.

Some simple questions to test if your child is ready:

- Speaks in four to five sentences

- Knows his or her address, phone number and birthday

- Asks for help with they have a problem

- Can use a fork or spoon to eat

- Knows that books are read from the front to back

- Understands time like night/day today/tomorrow

