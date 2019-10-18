Church opens free entertainment, worship center for kids in Sevier County

There's a new free safe place for your kids to go after school in Sevier County.

It's called The Hanger, fittingly called that because it's right by the airport in Sevierville and across from Sevier County High School.

The Hanger is a place for grades 6 through 12 to go after school. The Pathways Church has planned this for several years, and after a million dollar investment, there's basketball, video games, homework rooms and worship areas for kids.

The pastor says this is a vision the church had and will provide a place for teens to find significance in their life.

"We thought what are we doing that maybe other people aren't doing to reach other people in our region. So we came up with this dream, a vision of our church to open a teen center," Pastor Brent Freeman, Pathway's Church. "This is a dream come true. We've put right at a million dollars in this space and it's going to be open to our community. We're going to build significance in their life, we're going to love on them, it's a great place, it's unbelievable."

Starting Monday you can have your kids ride one of the school buses set to drop off kids to the center.

It's open to the public and the best part, it's completely free!

"If you look over there we have our hanger cafe, students are going to be able to eat burgers, chicken tenders, nachos, they get super hungry after a hard day of school. We got free video games throughout this whole place, but in here kind of the magic happens. We have Xbox and PS4s and we've got an LED wall where we actually have our worship and our messages as well. They can kind of just decompress. It's going to be such an awesome opportunity for us," said Matt Samler, Pathway's Church.

