Dangerous escaped Tenn. inmate Curtis Watson in custody

The Tennessee Department of Corrections said that Curtis Ray Watson is in custody, the agency tweeted Sunday.

Curtis Ray Watson is shown in the back of a law enforcement vehicle. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted this photo out Sunday afternoon. (Source: TBI/Twitter)

They released new photos of a confirmed sighting of Watson Sunday morning.

A press conference will be held in Henning, Tenn., soon.

Watson is charged with sexually assaulting and killing a corrections administrator, then escaping on a tractor.

Pictures out of Henning in west Tennessee show Watson in what appears to be in camp overalls and a hat and carrying a camp backpack.

The convict, who escaped from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday, is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached, authorities said.

A timestamp on the photos, taken from a doorbell camera at an area home, show they were taken around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Residents in the area should be on alert.

Debra Johnson, a Department of Corrections administrator, was found dead in her home Wednesday, on West Tennessee State Prison grounds. Authorities believe Watson killed her.

