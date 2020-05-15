East Tenn. service delivers produce to doorsteps

Tabatha Smith's young daughters watched excitedly as a truck pulled up with their box in tow.

Delivery coordinator Tim Hill said kids get excited when he arrives with their Knox Produce Box. It's a service he started in the spring to help people get fresh produce delivered to their door.

Liz, 5, exclaimed, "I really like apples! Oranges and not carrots, not vegetables."

Her mom said she heard about the delivery from a friend and likes the convenience of it. "With two kids at home and social distancing, going to the grocery store's hard these days," said Smith, who is also a small business owner herself.

Hill said he started hiring others part-time and interest in the business quickly grew. "Teacher friends that weren't working, so they're helping out driving and stuff. We're not out a lot of money, not out buying new trucks, we're using our personal vehicles. Occasionally we're renting vans."

Hill is based in Roane County where he learned the produce business from his grandparents. He takes orders online and delivers to Knox, Anderson, Blount, Loudon and Roane Counties.

Hill said later in the season he can offer more local produce.

"By mid-summer, a lot of stuff in the box will be locally grown, tomatoes, corn, we'll have South Carolina peaches."

