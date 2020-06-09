Program aims to help Knoxvillians with rent, mortgage during pandemic

The City of Knoxville announced a new program created to assist residents with overdue bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program will assist renters and homeowners struggling to pay for housing due to income lost because of the pandemic.

The program aims to help nearly 570 renter households and 140 homeowner households meet their current and overdue payment.

“Many Knoxville residents have lost jobs and income due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Housing and Neighborhood Development Director Becky Wade. “Working with our community housing partners to quickly distribute these funds supports the City’s ongoing efforts to keep people in their homes and prevent homelessness.”

Knoxville received nearly $1.55 million in funds as a part of the CARES Act from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In addition to funding the Housing Assistance Program, the money issued through the CARES Act will be used for homeless emergency shelter services and Mobile Meals.

Residents who have lost employment or income due to COVID-19, or are unable to work because of being diagnosed and/or quarantined with COVID-19, are encouraged to call 2-1-1 to ask about the Housing Assistance Program or click

to learn more.