New program gives Morristown students a voice

A new student leadership program is giving Morristown high school students more of a voice in their schools thanks to the superintendent.

Morristown students meet with Dr. Perry / Source: WVLT

Dr. Jeff Perry, Hamblen County Superintendent, began a new student forum and student chat to kick off dialogue between students and administrators about issues that happen in school.

Perry told WVLT News that the program gives students the chance to work with him directly on concerns they may have.

Emmalyn Hamer, a student at Morristown-Hamblen East High School, said that the opportunity can turn fellow students into leaders, even if they believe they aren't.

"Whenever you get those higher expectations you further yourself and being a leader you may not be a leader for other people it means being a leader for yourself," Hamer said. "Whenever you do personal growth or maybe growth in your school, maybe that means personal success for you."

The leadership group meets twice a month, once at Morristown West and once at Morristown East.

